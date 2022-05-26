Corby Knife Angel vigil to mark life of murdered teenager Rayon

A vigil was held last night (May 25) to remember the life of Corby 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook, who was stabbed to death last year.

The vigil, which took place exactly one year after Rayon’s death, was held in Corby town centre next to the Knife Angel.

The event was run by Corby’s Hope Church and hosted by pastor Damian Carr.

About 100 people turned up to take in the vigil and support the anti-knife crime message.

Rayon’s family and friends were in attendance, some of which stood at the front for the entire duration of the 30-minute vigil, holding balloons that spelled out his name.

Pastor Damian Carr started the vigil by talking about Rayon and his life. He spoke about his upbringing in Jamaica as well as his hobbies and passions which included art, running, and music.

The vigil also heard that Rayon had been accepted on an apprenticeship in construction that was due to start the day after he died.

Pastor Damian’s son Aaron, who’d travelled from Birmingham to be there, then played a specially written song for the vigil.

After the song Tuvya Balogun-Williams, 13, gave a striking speech about Rayon and the impact that knife crime has on the community.

The Living Faith Church Choir then performed a song which was played at Rayon’s funeral, after which a poem written by Rayon’s mother was read by pastor Damian.

The vigil was then concluded with another song, sung by the Living Faith Church Choir.

Northampton teenager Louis-Ryan Menezes, who was also stabbed to death, exactly three years prior to Rayon’s stabbing, was also remembered at the event along with 76 other victims of knife crime whose names were on show beneath the Knife Angel.

The event was supported by The Base in the Big Blue Bus, a youth drop-in.

Pastor Damian said: “The family really appreciated the turnout. It felt significant that the vigil coincided with the Knife Angel visit. Our message is one of unity, hope and healing.”

Messages were written on balloons in memory of Rayon Pennycook

The community vigil was held in front of the Knife Angel in Corby town centre

Tuvya Balogun-Williams, 13, speaks at the vigil

The families of Corby teenager Rayon Pennycook and Louis-Ryan Menezes from Northampton joined together on the anniversary of their deaths