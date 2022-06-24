Corby Kids of Steel show their strength in town triathlon

Children from across Corby and Northamptonshire swam, cycled and ran their way to victory today as they took part in the Tata Kids of Steel Triathlon.

More than 1,300 primary aged youngsters took part in the event at the town’s swimming pool.

Pupils from Titchmarsh, Woodnewton, Warmington, Our Lady of Walsingham, Cottingham, Exeter, Little Stanion, Danesholme, Gretton, Glapthorn, King’s Cliffe, St Brendan’s, St Patrick’s, Hazel Leys, Kingswood and Hallaton primaries crossed the finish line to receive a medal.

The event was supported by Tata and The Brownlee Foundation and Olympic Gold medalist Alistair Brownlee attended the event this morning to say hello to some of the children taking part.

It has been unable to take place for the past two years because of the Covid pandemic but was back with a bang this morning. Corby radio’s Des Barber was also on the finish line to cheer the children on to glory. Here are all the pictures from this morning’s session.

