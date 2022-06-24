Kids of Steel from Our Lady of Walsingham RC Primary in Corby

Corby Kids of Steel show their strength in town triathlon

The triathlon is taking place in Corby town centre today

By Kate Cronin
Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:43 pm
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:59 pm

Children from across Corby and Northamptonshire swam, cycled and ran their way to victory today as they took part in the Tata Kids of Steel Triathlon.

More than 1,300 primary aged youngsters took part in the event at the town’s swimming pool.

Pupils from Titchmarsh, Woodnewton, Warmington, Our Lady of Walsingham, Cottingham, Exeter, Little Stanion, Danesholme, Gretton, Glapthorn, King’s Cliffe, St Brendan’s, St Patrick’s, Hazel Leys, Kingswood and Hallaton primaries crossed the finish line to receive a medal.

The event was supported by Tata and The Brownlee Foundation and Olympic Gold medalist Alistair Brownlee attended the event this morning to say hello to some of the children taking part.

It has been unable to take place for the past two years because of the Covid pandemic but was back with a bang this morning. Corby radio’s Des Barber was also on the finish line to cheer the children on to glory. Here are all the pictures from this morning’s session.

1. Kids of Steel

Scooting off

Photo: Kate Cronin

2. Kids of Steel

Corby Radio presented Des Barber was on the finish line

Photo: Kate Cronin

3. Kids of Steel

On yer bike!

Photo: Kate Cronin

4. Kids of Steel

Mum's the word

Photo: Kate Cronin

CorbyNorthamptonshireAlistair Brownlee
