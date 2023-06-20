Kids of Steel takes place annually

Children from across Corby and Northamptonshire swam, cycled and ran their way to victory today as they took part in the Tata Kids of Steel Triathlon.

More than 1,200 primary-aged youngsters took part in the event at the town’s swimming pool.

Pupils from Titchmarsh, Woodnewton, Warmington, Our Lady of Walsingham, Stanion, Cottingham, Exeter, Little Stanion, Danesholme, Gretton, Glapthorn and Polebrook, King’s Cliffe, St Brendan’s, St Patrick’s, Hazel Leys, Kingswood, Exeter A Learning Community, Nassington Primary School, Great Doddington, Thrapston, Woodnewton A Learning Community and Corby Old Village primaries crossed the finish line to receive a medal.

The event was supported by Tata and The Brownlee Foundation, with volunteers from Brooke Weston Academy on hand to help the children taking part.

Corby Radio’s Des Barber was also on the finish line to cheer the children on to glory.

Each finisher received a goodie bag and a medal.

