News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complexCorby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex
Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex

Corby Kids of Steel picture special - action from the day

Kids of Steel takes place annually
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

Children from across Corby and Northamptonshire swam, cycled and ran their way to victory today as they took part in the Tata Kids of Steel Triathlon.

More than 1,200 primary-aged youngsters took part in the event at the town’s swimming pool.

Pupils from Titchmarsh, Woodnewton, Warmington, Our Lady of Walsingham, Stanion, Cottingham, Exeter, Little Stanion, Danesholme, Gretton, Glapthorn and Polebrook, King’s Cliffe, St Brendan’s, St Patrick’s, Hazel Leys, Kingswood, Exeter A Learning Community, Nassington Primary School, Great Doddington, Thrapston, Woodnewton A Learning Community and Corby Old Village primaries crossed the finish line to receive a medal.

The event was supported by Tata and The Brownlee Foundation, with volunteers from Brooke Weston Academy on hand to help the children taking part.

Corby Radio’s Des Barber was also on the finish line to cheer the children on to glory.

Each finisher received a goodie bag and a medal.

Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex - Stanion School

1. Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex

Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex - Stanion School Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex

2. Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex

Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex

3. Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex

Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex

4. Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex

Corby - Kids of Steel at Corby International Swimming Pool complex Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:CorbyNorthamptonshire