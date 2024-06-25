More than 1,300 slots were allocated for primary aged youngsters to take part in the event at the town’s swimming pool.

Pupils from Hazel Leys Academy, Exeter - a learning community, Woodnewton, Our Lady Of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Havelock Junior, Rothwell Primary, Studfall Junior Academy, Kingswood Primary Academy, Gretton Primary, Glapthorn and Polebrook, Nassington Primary, Danesholme Junior Academy, Cottingham Primary, St Patrick's Catholic Primary, Warmington, Great Doddington Primary, Titchmarsh Primary, Kings Cliffe Endowed Primary, Hallaton C of E Primary, Rushton Primary, Little Stanion Primary, St Brendan's Primary and Corby Old Village Primary were invited to go along and take part.