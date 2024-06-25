Corby Kids of Steel 2024 picture special

By Callum Faulds
Published 25th Jun 2024, 15:22 BST
Children from across Corby and Northamptonshire swam, cycled and ran their way to victory today (Tuesday) as they took part in the Tata Kids of Steel Triathlon.

More than 1,300 slots were allocated for primary aged youngsters to take part in the event at the town’s swimming pool.

Pupils from Hazel Leys Academy, Exeter - a learning community, Woodnewton, Our Lady Of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Havelock Junior, Rothwell Primary, Studfall Junior Academy, Kingswood Primary Academy, Gretton Primary, Glapthorn and Polebrook, Nassington Primary, Danesholme Junior Academy, Cottingham Primary, St Patrick's Catholic Primary, Warmington, Great Doddington Primary, Titchmarsh Primary, Kings Cliffe Endowed Primary, Hallaton C of E Primary, Rushton Primary, Little Stanion Primary, St Brendan's Primary and Corby Old Village Primary were invited to go along and take part.

Kids of Steel 2024

1. Kids of Steel 2024 : Kids of Steel 2024

Kids of Steel 2024Photo: Callum Faulds

Photo Sales
Kids of Steel 2024

2. Kids of Steel 2024 : Kids of Steel 2024

Kids of Steel 2024Photo: Callum Faulds

Photo Sales
Kids of Steel 2024

3. Kids of Steel 2024 : Kids of Steel 2024

Kids of Steel 2024Photo: Callum Faulds

Photo Sales
Kids of Steel 2024

4. Kids of Steel 2024 : Kids of Steel 2024

Kids of Steel 2024Photo: Callum Faulds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyNorthamptonshire