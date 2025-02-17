Corby, Kettering, Irthlingborough and Wellingborough blood test booking service to change to meet demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Changes will take place to how people across the area access blood tests as the service attempts to meet the demand.

The online blood testing booking system run by Kettering General Hospital’s Phlebotomy Service will now be upgraded.

To implement the changes, the blood test booking system will be unavailable between 5pm on Monday, February 17 to 8.30am on Tuesday, February 18.

The upgrade will see children’s appointments as well as adult appointments being able to be booked online – but clients have been warned they will have to have their NHS number handy too.

Blood testing centres in north Northants /National World

A message from the Phlebotomy Service said: “The Phlebotomy service apologises that we are currently not able to meet demand for the service in as timely manner as we would hope.

"From Tuesday, February 18, to book a blood test appointment whether online or over the phone, you will need your NHS number.

“All routine blood tests are now by a pre-booked appointment only.

“Appointments at all of our locations; Corby outpatients, Isebrook outpatients, North Northants Council Office (Kettering) and Nene Park outpatients can now be booked online.”

Patients will be able to access the system 24/7 online for booking, cancelling and rescheduling.

Appointments at Kettering General Hospital are reserved for those with hospital request forms, and appointments at Kettering General Hospital Pathology are reserved for urgent Hospital /GP requests and specialist tests only.

To book an appointment ring 01536 494411 between 8am and 4pm.