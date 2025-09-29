Corby, Kettering, and Wellingborough rail services affected by major delays and cancellations on EMR routes after person hit by train
Emergency services are attending the scene between Luton and London St Pancras International, meaning the line has temporarily closed, affecting North Northamptonshire stations.
An East Midlands Railway (EMR) spokesman said: “A person has been hit by a train between Luton and St Albans City and also in the Gatwick Airport area. “Whilst the emergency services attend to both incidents, trains running between Luton and London St Pancras International and through Gatwick Airport may be severely delayed by up to 100 minutes, cancelled or revised.
“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
Trains running between Luton and London St Pancras International will be unable to run, meaning commuters from Kettering, Corby, and Wellingborough will be left without travel on the route into or out of London St Pancras.
However, a bus route at both Corby and Kettering have been made available, and are shuttling between both stations in both directions.
A bus between Wellingborough and Northampton will also connect commuters with London Northwestern services to London Euston, Birmingham, or Bletchley.
Buses between Leicester and Bedford will call at Market Harborough, Kettering, Wellingborough and Bedford.
More information about cancellations, delays, and bus routes can be found here.