Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough MPs vote in favour of assisted dying bill

MPs today voted on a bill that would allow terminally ill people to seek assistance in dying, with all three north Northamptonshire representatives voting in favour.

Lee Baron (Corby and East Northants), Rosie Wrighting (Kettering) and Gen Kitchen (Wellingborough and Rushden) all voted for The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill that was which was passed in the House of Commons today (November 29).

A total of 330 members of Parliament voted in favour versus 275 against meaning the bill, brought forward by Kim Leadbeater MP, has passed the first stage, and will now be subject to scrutiny before it can become law.

Ms Kitchen said: “I would like to thank the hundreds of people who have taken the time to write to me on this issue, many of whom have shared deeply personal experiences of terminal illnesses and the deaths of loved ones.

“This issue is at the forefront of my home life due to the chronic cancer diagnosis of a close family member. Therefore, I did not take the decision to vote in favour of the bill lightly. I have given the matter much thought and have listened carefully to the powerful arguments on both sides. I am satisfied that adequate protections will be put in place to ensure the law is not misused.

“This bill is not about ending life, it’s about shortening death. I believe giving people dignity in their final months and allowing them an element of choice as to when the end should come is the humane and correct thing to do.”

Ms Kitchen joins Lee Barron (Corby and East Northants) and Rosie Wrighting (Kettering) who also voted in favour of the bill that states adults can assist those who are expected to die within six months.

Speaking in The Commons today, Ms Wrighting said: “I fundamentally believe in the right to choose at end of life and that is what this bill is about, giving dying people a choice on how they die.

“Anyone who doesn’t want an assisted death can choose not to have one, and anyone who wants a reassurance of an option has it.

“Choice at end of life shouldn’t only be an option for those who are fin stable or the desperate, death should be peaceful and pain free and this bill gives the opportunity to make that a reality.”