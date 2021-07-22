Corby, Kettering and Irchester parkrun back on this weekend

Hundreds of runners will return to Parkrun events in Corby, Kettering and Irchester this weekend to take part in their weekly free, timed 5km event.

Popular mass participation sports event have been given their starters orders with parkrun runners, joggers and walkers on their blocks ready for a 9am start on Saturday, July 24.

Parkruns had been on hold since the start of the pandemic with organisers making sure their venues could comply with the health and safety commitments required to hold secure events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkrun in 2018

Runs will resume at West Glebe Park in Corby, Irchester Country Park near Wellingborough and Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

Rob Parkes, event director for Kettering parkrun said: "We are delighted. It's good to be back.

"We have had people taking part during lockdown from home with around 60 people a week taking part in a #Notaparkrun organised by Andrea Crellin.

"It feels as if we are almost starting again. The social element is just as big a thing as the fitness and the more the merrier."

The parkrun offers a free, weekly, timed 5km walk/jog/run at 9am every Saturday that is open to all ages and abilities.

Organised entirely by volunteers, participants get a special barcode that is used to track times for people to monitor own their performances.

Parkrunners should have an entirely contactless experience to maintain as much social distance as possible.

Rob said: "It's not a race. A lot of people have been running for exercise during lockdown. We are free, and you just register online."

Information about the different venues can be found for Irchester parkrun by clicking here, Corby parkrun by clicking here and Kettering parkrun by clicking here.