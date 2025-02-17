Corby industrial estate litter pick sees businesses fill 50 bags with rubbish in two hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community-spirited volunteers have collected dozens of bags of rubbish after a litter pick on a Corby industrial estate.

Hosted by 7formation earlier this month, more than 30 people took part to spruce up the streets around Princewood Road on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

Staff at companies in the area donned hi-viz vests and gloves before taking on the grot spots with litter pickers.

A spokesman for 7formation said: ‘It’s been a pleasure to host this clean-up day around the Princewood Road estate.

Litter pick organised by 7formation in Corby/7formation

"We extend our gratitude to our employees and local businesses for their enthusiastic participation in this meaningful event. Their efforts have made a significant difference in enhancing our community, and we look forward to continuing this positive impact together.”

Employees from Display Mode, Emerald House, LT Print UK, RK Modular, Spraylat International Limited, Loc-Box Self Storage and Genr8 mucked in with the clear up.

An Emerald House spokesman said: “Being a local business whose key values lay with sustainability, we know the importance of looking after the local community and we thoroughly enjoyed the big clean up to help our environment. We look forward to finding many more collaborative ways to protect the Earth.”

Display Mode said: “Our colleague Joan has returned with glowing remarks about the opportunity to do something positive for the community and connect with many people from other local businesses. We’re eager to participate again and look forward to another event!”

Some of the volunteers at the litter pick organised by 7formation in Corby/7formation

Helping out at the event was Emily Fedorowycz from Genr8. She said: “It was a pleasure to support 7Formation’s litter pick to clean up the Earlstrees Estate, and it was a really impressive turnout, with staff from neighbouring units all coming out to assist.

"With efforts like this, 7Formation are really showing they are a community and industry leader, and next week once we install their solar they will be really taking their environmental responsibility to the next level.”