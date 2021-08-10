Corby industrial estate blaze - residents advised to avoid area

The fire brigade are in attendance

By Alison Bagley
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 5:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 5:18 pm

A blaze has broken out in a Corby industrial estate.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue are tackling the fire at a recycling facility.

Residents are being asked to avoid the Pilot Road area of the Willowbrook Industrial Estate due to the smoke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: "We are currently attending a fire at the Willowbrook East Industrial Estate in Corby at a recycling/waste facility.

"Please avoid Pilot Road area and keep windows/doors shut if you're in the immediate area."

Currently four appliances and two specialist vehicles - a Tactical Intervention Vehicle and a water pod - are on the scene.

CorbyResidents