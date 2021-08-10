Corby industrial estate blaze - residents advised to avoid area
The fire brigade are in attendance
A blaze has broken out in a Corby industrial estate.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue are tackling the fire at a recycling facility.
Residents are being asked to avoid the Pilot Road area of the Willowbrook Industrial Estate due to the smoke.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: "We are currently attending a fire at the Willowbrook East Industrial Estate in Corby at a recycling/waste facility.
"Please avoid Pilot Road area and keep windows/doors shut if you're in the immediate area."
Currently four appliances and two specialist vehicles - a Tactical Intervention Vehicle and a water pod - are on the scene.