Corby industrial estate blaze - residents advised to avoid area

A blaze has broken out in a Corby industrial estate.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue are tackling the fire at a recycling facility.

Residents are being asked to avoid the Pilot Road area of the Willowbrook Industrial Estate due to the smoke.

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: "We are currently attending a fire at the Willowbrook East Industrial Estate in Corby at a recycling/waste facility.

"Please avoid Pilot Road area and keep windows/doors shut if you're in the immediate area."