Corby HR company celebrates 'sweet 16' and journey from kitchen table to thriving business
Staff at Corby-based business, Gateway HR, have marked a significant milestone in the company's journey from a humble kitchen table start up to a thriving enterprise.
The team – 11 employees helped by office dog Daisy – provides human resources, has celebrated their 16th anniversary.
Founded in 2007 by Emma Wynne, Gateway HR offers support to businesses across the United Kingdom.
Emma’s business has juggled managing two young children under the age of four and growing the business exponentially.
She said: “This anniversary is a celebration of our journey and the relationships we've built with our clients and community. We are immensely proud of our growth and achievements, and we look forward to continuing our mission of providing exceptional HR services for many more years to come.”
Gateway HR has always been committed to giving back to the community, particularly in Northamptonshire. Every year, the company selects a local charity of the year to support, demonstrating its dedication to making a positive impact beyond the business realm.
In 2023, Gateway HR launched the HR Hub (www.gatewayhr.com/hr-hub) providing tools, templates, and expert advice navigating the complexities of human resources.
Emma said: “To mark this special occasion, Gateway HR is extending a limited-time offer to readers of the Northants Telegraph. For the first year of membership to the HR Hub, clients can enjoy a special rate of only £16 by using the discount code BIRTHDAY16 at checkout - this offer is only valid until December 22, 2023.”