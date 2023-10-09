Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Hampton By Hilton Corby are helping to spread a bit of Christmas cheer to children and families living with financial difficulties, as they support The Core at Corby Cube’s annual Make a Memory Campaign.

Since its launch in 2018, Make A Memory has enabled more than 350 children and families to create memories together by enjoying a festive visit to the theatre.

This year, with the support from Northamptonshire Community Foundation, Hampton by Hilton Corby, and generous donations from customers, the theatre hopes to support even more families.

Hampton by Hilton Corby meet the cast of Cinderella

To support The Core’s campaign, staff at Hampton by Hilton Corby have a packed schedule of fundraising activities planned, from fancy dress days to swap shops and two members of the team will be embarking on individual challenges, with the aim to raise as much money as possible through their GoFundMe appeals.

Hotel sales manager, Fiona Stacey, set herself the challenge to walk 50 miles in 30 days, and is already half way through her target, both in distance and in donations.

Swapping her slippers for sneakers, general manager Rebekka Hammersley is tackling Couch to 5k, and will be completing her challenge running at Holdenby House on Sunday, November 19.

A spokesman for Hampton by Hilton Corby said: “Our team at Hampton by Hilton Corby are delighted to be supporting this year’s “Make a Memory” campaign at The Core at Corby Cube.

“We strongly believe in supporting the local community and giving back to others who need it.

“During September through to November our team will be involved in a number of fundraising activities to generate charitable donations alongside raising awareness of the Make a Memory campaign.

“Our fundraising activities include Couch to 5k, walking 50 miles in 30 days, Halloween fancy dress, items swap sale and much more. Please contact us if you would like further information or to donate.”

Joe Flavin, director of The Core, said: “Our Make A Memory has helped spread festive magic to over 350 children and families living with financial difficulties over the last five years, and it’s thanks to donations from our generous customers and supporters who make this possible.

“We were so grateful to be chosen by Hampton by Hilton Corby as a local charity to support, and we are all behind Fiona and Rebekka in their inspiring fundraising pursuits, as well as all of the team who have a fantastic schedule planned.”

Make a Memory runs throughout autumn, and customers are invited to add a gift-aided donation of £5 when making a theatre booking.

The Core will then make up the difference and provide a free ticket to a child or young person living in the local area to enjoy the hilarious family-friendly pantomime Cinderella, or the magical Santa’s Sparkly Surprise.

