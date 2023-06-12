Corby’s Coronation Park was flooded with people as the town hosted its first ever Pride event at the weekend.

Events on Saturday (June 10) began with a parade which started from The Cube in James Ashworth VC Square, led by Wincanton’s Proud Mary Truck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It then proceeded along George Street, Westcott Way, Elizabeth Street and Cottingham Road, arriving at Coronation Park at 12.30pm.

The parade proceeded along George Street, Westcott Way, Elizabeth Street and Cottingham Road dispersing at Coronation park at 12.30pm

Hundreds of people took part in the parade, showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Entertainment acts were then held throughout the day in the park.

There were drag queens and a variety of different musical acts. They included Wilma, a famous London drag queen act, Ayden Morgan, Corby’s very own Ari and Northampton’s Peachy Rae, lip syncing drag queens, Marie La Rae, a famous Manchester drag queen act, Williams Creatives, performing songs from their upcoming show Threads, Honey Honey, Almost P!nk and DJ IvB from Corebeatz Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Callum Reilly, Corby Pride Committee chair, said: “It’s been great because we’ve involved so many different people to make it what it is.

The day began with a parade which started from The Cube in James Ashworth VC Square led by Wincanton’s Proud Mary Truck

“I think lots of things have been on our side, including the weather. The entertainment, the acts have been fantastic and the atmosphere has just been brilliant.

“This is what we want, this is what we wanted it to be, it’s making history for Corby and it’s really, really important.”

Cllr Leanne Buckingham, Corby Pride Committee vice chair, said: “Corby’s not really had an opportunity to showcase its LGBT environment safely, so this is a beautiful place where we all come together and bring our family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being the first lesbian mayor in this beautiful town that’s supported me through all of my phases of life is a really magical moment, it’s great to be here.”

Wilma - a famous London drag queen act

Both councillors said they would like to make this an annual event.

Cllr Reilly said: “From talking to people today and just seeing how much it means to people and how much they’ve enjoyed it, it would be great to see that it happens again and I’d like to hope that we can make it a yearly event.”

Cllr Buckingham added: “I think looking at the uptake of the event, how people have engaged with it, I think Corby deserves to have more of these.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of Corby Town Council, said: “The idea of Pride came from one of our members, Alison Dalziel, she said ‘Mark, you’re leader of the council, let’s look at doing a Pride, so I took it to the council.

Marie La Rae – a famous Manchester drag queen act

“Callum Reilly who’s chairing the committee, he’s done an absolutely brilliant job. We’re only a small team at Corby Town Council, there’s only three officers and what a great day.

“People are having fun, it’s a family event and I’d just like to thank all those that have helped put this together. It’s good for the town, it’s a first and it’s going to become a Corby tradition in years to come.”

Northampton's Peachy Rae