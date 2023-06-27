Lakelands Hospice are hosting two events in Corby over the summer as part of their fundraising efforts.

They’re hosting a Summer Fete at the hospice in Butland Road on Sunday, July 16, and Lakelands Dog Show at East Carlton Park on Sunday, August 27.

The Summer Fete will take place from 11am to 3pm and will feature circus skills, bouncy castles, slides, games, a dalek, a fire engine, performances, craft stalls, plants, as well as a raffle and tombola.

On the day there will be plenty of food and refreshments available including a hot food van, an ice cream van, a cake stall and candyfloss.

To get in to the Summer Fete, it’s 50p for adults with children and dogs get in for free.

A spokesman for Lakelands Hospice said: “Come and join Lakelands Hospice for the 2023 Summer fair - packed with craft stalls, bouncy castles, games, refreshments, fire engine, circus interactive entertainer, performances and more.”

The Dog Show taking place in August will have 10 different categories, which include Cutest Puppy, Waggiest Tail, Prettiest Bitch, Most Handsome Dog, Best Cross-breed, Best Junior Handler, Judges Favourite, Best Rescue Dog, Most Appealing Eyes, and Golden Oldie.

Lakelands Summer Fete will take place on Sunday, July 16

Registration takes place at midday on the day and is £3 per category.

A spokesman for Lakelands said: “Lakelands Fundraising are proud and excited to be bringing back their dog show.

“Running now since 2013, we have teamed up with Fly by Bars Summer Sessions at East Carlton to make it bigger and better than ever before.”

To read more about Lakelands and the events they’re putting on, visit their Facebook page.