Corby Hockey Club hosts first annual match to celebrate life of club member who died suddenly last year
Corby Hockey Club hosted their first annual match to celebrate the life of club member Sean Elliott, who died suddenly in late 2023 at the age of 57.
The game was played earlier this month, on Saturday, April 13, to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
Sean had been a member of the hockey club since 1978 and his team-mates and family set up the event.
The game was against Rickmansworth HC where two of Sean’s team-mates, Danny Power and Andrew Garlick, now play.
The game finished 4-2 to Corby with two goals coming from Sean’s son Aidan Elliott. The other goals for Corby came from Ross Mulligan and Peter Ellis.
Both teams enjoyed a post-game dinner and drinks at the Irish Centre where almost £1,000 was raised by the match fees, raffle and other donations.
Many local businesses kindly donated raffle prizes and cash for the event, including: Well Roasted Coffee & Metalways Ltd for shirts and pitch hire, Shire Fit Gym, Rosie Golf, Dovecote Buttery, Brogans Beauty, Wendy’s Buttercream Bakes, Harpers Brook pub, Seatons, TGI Hockey, Boots, Tesco and M&S.
Great Oakley Cricket Club also stepped in to provide last-minute and much needed showers for the teams.
Ex-chairman of Corby Hockey Club, William Scott, said: “It was a great day playing hockey with lifetime friends, celebrating Sean Elliott and supporting a wonderful charity.”
If you would like to support the charity and donate visit their tribute page.