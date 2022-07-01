Corby hit and run victims still in hospital one week on

Two Corby teenagers hurt in a late night hit-and-run remain in hospital with serious injuries following being smashed into by a car whilst crossing a road.

The group of four pedestrians were leaving the Street Food Friday event in West Glebe Park on Friday (June 24) and crossing Cottingham Road at the pedestrian crossing at about 11.10pm when a Vauxhall Insignia hit them..

Of the group – two men and two women – all aged 18, one man and one woman remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The four teenagers were crossing Cottingham Road

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The third 18-year-old man has been released from hospital.”

Three of the teenagers sustained serious injuries and were taken to University Hospital Coventry. The fourth female pedestrian was taken to Kettering General Hospital ‘as a matter of precaution’.

A Corby man has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, one count of driving whilst over the prescribed limit and one count of possession of a Class A drug.

Hugo Fernandes appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 30).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The investigation into this incident continues, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a red Vauxhall Insignia driving in a dangerous manner in Corby on Friday, June 24.