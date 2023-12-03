Corby Highland Gathering plans include traditional games event - and kilts are optional

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends, families, sports clubs and workplaces have been asked to sign-up to a traditional games event pencilled-in for next year’s Corby Highland Gathering.

Alongside pipe band and highland dancing competitions, charity stalls and a funfair, the committee running the event would like to revive a Tug of War contest.

With different age categories it’s hoped to attract teams from across Corby and beyond to go head-to-head in the rope-pulling event.

The Tug of War is a traditional event at Highland Games events/The Scotsman

Corby Highland Gathering’s Mark Pengelly said: “We want people to let us know if they would be interested in entering the Tug of War competition.

"We’d love to bring back the Tug of War for 2024. We want this to be open to everyone young and not so young and is just for fun, to get everyone involved.”

Tug of War involves two teams pulling against each other at opposite ends of the rope. Traditionally involving eight men pulling against another team of eight, they are coached by an additional member who shouts encouragement and instructions to spur them on to pull their opposite number across the line.

Corby Highland Gathering 2024 will be on Sunday, July 14, at the Charter Field in Corby Old Village.

Mr Pengelly added: “Anyone who would be up for putting a team together should contact us – and don’t worry kilts are optional.”