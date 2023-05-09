Corby high street favourite TJ Hughes returns to town centre's Willow Place this week

High street favourite TJ Hughes is set to return to Corby town centre this week – after 12 years away.

Now in a new location within Willow Place, the shop will open its doors to shoppers on Thursday, May 11, at 9am.

Since the previous TJ Hughes branch closed in August 2011 with the loss of 27 jobs, the fortunes of the popular chain store have been revived.

The new store, selling its range of worldwide designer brands and quality goods at discounted prices, is expected to create up to 30 jobs.

Jason Harmer, chief operating officer of TJ Hughes, said: “I am looking forward to bringing back a department store offer to Willow Place.

"The opening should provide up to 30 new jobs in the community and the Corby shopper can again have the option to shop for everything they want close to home.

"Our opening will also benefit a number of other retailers who are already in the centre and help the local shopping environment to thrive.”

The store will offer big brands and discount prices across home furnishings, men’s fashion, ladies’ fashion, electrical, kitchen, luggage and seasonal departments.

Moving from their former store, TJ Hughes will occupy the 23,000 sq ft units previously occupied by several Arcadia group stores and Pep & Co, overlooking overlooks Queen’s Square.

Asset manager Sovereign Centros, acting for new Corby town centre owners Magnetar Capital and Northdale Advisors, have signed a 10-year deal.

Simon Phipps of Sovereign Centros said: "The arrival of TJ Hughes introduces a new retailer with a broad shopper appeal that will undoubtedly further enhance the mix and attractiveness of Corby town centre.”

The new Corby store will offer not only essentials, but ‘innovative and inspiring’ products, with ‘regularly-updated and ‘affordable’ product lines.

They stock brands including such household names as Morphy Richards, Nike and Wrangler.

Corby town centre attracts around seven million visitors each year, with 150 units including high street favourites Primark, TK Maxx, H&M, Wilco and Boots.