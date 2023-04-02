Corby groups holding coronation events can get up to £100 from the Town Council Teapot Fund

Corby Town Council's Teapot Fund is open now. Image: Getty

Small groups will be able to apply for grants of between £50 and £100 to help buy supplies of food, decorations or as fancy dress prizes to make their Royal celebrations go with a bang.

Corby Town Council has opened its £2k Kings Coronation Teapot Fund to be handed out to local groups on a first come, first served basis.

Councillor Lyn Buckingham, who came up with the initiative said: “Town Councillors have worked hard to put together this small fund.

"We understand that many small groups of people won’t have a constitution or separate bank account to be able to access the main Town Council grant programme, but would like to join in with the celebrations either as neighbours, members of a sheltered scheme or another group that come together in our communities.

“The only thing that we ask for from your group, is you take a photographic account of your celebration (making sure permissions are sought) and to send us so we can display them in an exhibition later in the year to show how Corby celebrated the coronation as a historical reminder of the day.”

Finance committee chair Councillor Simon Rielly said: “It’s extremely important to Corby Town Council to support our communities and by opening up this small Teapot fund, we hope to offer financial help where other grant streams are simply not available.

"We strive to remove any barriers to bring people together.”