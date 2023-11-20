NRI Civils on site at the Darwin Green development in Cambridge. Image: NRI Civils.

A Corby firm that worked on a trouble-hit housing estate in Cambridge has filed for administration.

NRI Civils, based at the Blenheim Park offices off Medlicott Close on the Oakley Hay industrial estate, has been in business for nearly eleven years and has worked with some major national and local housebuilders including Taylor Wimpey, Mulberry Homes, Orbit, Morris Homes, Lagan Homes and Keepmoat.

The firm, owned by Kettering native Nathan Richardson, specialises in major groundworks and civil engineering projects and had assets of £1.27m in the most recent period for which accounts have been submitted. Its estimated turnover is £11m.

Some of the plant used by NRI Civils, which operates from a site in south Corby

The company’s Linkedin page says it has more than 200 employees, but Companies House documents put the figure at 11 for the end of 2021.

The administration, which was filed in the Companies Court last week by Bibby Factors on behalf of NRI, is being handled by PBC Business Recovery & Insolvency.

NRI Civils was one of the contractors that worked on groundworks at the Darwin Green project in Cambridgeshire that hit national headlines earlier this year although there is no suggestion that NRI was responsible for the issues.

Barratt David Wilson Homes will have to demolish up to 83 brand new homes at the development because of a 'fundamental problem with the designs of the foundations on phase two'. Some of the homes had already been completed and sold.