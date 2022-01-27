Corby gran hopes missing 'priceless' ring can be found

A Corby woman is desperate to be reunited with her lost wedding ring after it fell off her hand on a shopping trip to a town store.

Joanie Bullock had been aware that her ring was becoming looser after weight loss as a result of a brain tumour.

She had been shopping in B&M but it wasn't until she returned home that realised the beloved battered and bent ring was gone from her finger.

The ring may have been lost in or around B&M in Corby

Joanie said: "It's worth nothing to any one else but to me it's priceless. It's bent out of shape and really thin as it's 38 years old. I'm gutted.

"I've lost so much weight it must have slipped off my hand."

The ring was given to her on her wedding day in Gretna Green when she married her husband Chris. She does have another ring but always wore the original one from when they first made their vows.

The 62-year-old gran said: "It's all bent because my friend had a car accident and she was gripping my hand so hard the ring got bent.

"I think the ring is in Corby somewhere. If there was a police station someone might have handed it in but someone might have found it and doesn't know where to take it."