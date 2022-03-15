Corby gran follows her dreams by launching vegetarian meal service

A Corby grandmother-of-eight has turned her passion for her family and love of cooking into a new meat-free meal takeaway and delivery service.

Andrea Ewan had struggled with loneliness, mental health issues and difficulties with alcohol but after successfully completing a help programme she is ready to follow her dreams.

After a series of jobs she has been encouraged by her family to launch her home-cooked vegetarian business - Nan's Meat-Free Kitchen - inspired by her 31-year-old son James' veggie lifestyle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea Ewan uses fresh ingredients for her home-cooked meals

She said: "I have always cooked from scratch. My son James became vegetarian about three years ago. He has been the driving force. He got me finding different foods.

"He loved everything I made and is my initial taste tester. I make everything out of vegetables. I don't look for alternatives to meat, I use fresh veg."

Andrea, 54, has been cooking orders in her kitchen and also has a base at Corby Indoor Market to sell her menu of 'hearty' soup, lasagnes, chilli and burgers.

She has recently celebrated five years since she took part in Substance to Solution, applying their motto of 'change, grow, live' to her life.

Andea's granddaughter designed the logo for her Nan's Meat-Free Kitchen business

Andrea said: "They were fantastic. The support that I had was great. I have been living my best life. I'm thinking clearly - I'm very proud of myself. Doing this has really improved my confidence."

With help and support from her three children Andrea has launched her business - her 13-year-old granddaughter Faith McFadyen has designed the company logo.

Andrea will soon start her delivery business for food orders that will be delivered to homes around the Corby and Kettering area.

She said: "I'm not a dietician, but I will be doing a nutrition course. I have my food handling certificates.

Andrea makes everything from scratch from fresh vegetables

"I would like to supply picnic hampers in the summer. Mums already contact me saying that their 'fussy' eaters like my food.

"I'm hoping to do tutorials and even write my own recipe book. I've got such a good feeling about this. I've been taking steps on this journey.