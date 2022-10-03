Corby graduate to share his experiences of living with autism - it's 'a blessing, not a curse’

A University of Northampton graduate from Corby is preparing to share his experiences of autism at an annual lecture as a keynote speaker.

Matthew Hardie, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at the age of four, features in this year’s Terry Arnold Memorial Trust Lecture.

The Terry Arnold Memorial Lectures were first launched in 2003, in memory of the late Terry Arnold - a leading educational psychologist in autism in the late 1980s through to the early 2000s.

Matthew graduated with a joint honours Law and Criminology Degree and later a Master's in International Criminal Law and Security.

He said: “Autism has provided me with a photographic memory and enables me to think outside the box. I have overcome a lot of challenges and really believe autism can be a blessing and not a curse. No matter what your disability or condition is, you can still have a purpose, make a difference, and contribute to society.

“Having autism is like crash landing on another planet. You struggle to make sense of the environment and its inhabitants and then have to learn their way of life and their social institutions, which becomes rather tricky.

“When your mind is programmed to be literal and you cannot read facial expressions, it can make social interactions difficult. My social circle is small, but it is occupied by very good friends who I have known for many years.”

Terry’s widow Eileen Arnold, co-founder of the Terry Arnold Memorial Trust, said: “We’ve had some incredible speakers over the years – autistic adults, autism experts, people who work in the sector and so much more. I think it is incredible that so many years after Terry’s death, these lectures are still taking place."

Matthew added: “My advice, for autistic people as well as their families and carers is simple – don't give up and don't be too hard on yourself. No-one is perfect. Just keep pushing and try and get out of your comfort zone. You have to experience discomfort before you can achieve goals.”

The lecture is taking place on Thursday, October 13, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Northampton School for Girls.

