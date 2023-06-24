A ‘living legend’ Corby GP will hang up his stethoscope after serving the community for 33 years.

Dr Richard Baxter joined the then Willowbrook Health Centre and has seen the practice grow into Lakeside Healthcare, one of the largest GP groups in the UK.

Staff members from across the group met to wish Dr Baxter a long and happy retirement at a farewell party on Friday.

Dr Richard Baxter Corby GP

Dr Sundeep Rai, non-executive director of Lakeside Healthcare, paid tribute to Dr Baxter in front of dozens of colleagues.

He said: “He’s a living legend, the hardest working man I know – he gives everything for his patients and colleagues. He is universally loved and one of the most intelligent people I have ever known. He’s part of the brickwork of Lakeside. He’s been here longer than some of the GPs have been alive. His loss is going to be massive for Corby but we will do our best to continue to emulate his high standards. He’s a legend of primary care.

“We wish him a long and happy retirement is well deserved.”

Dr Baxter, 62, qualified from St Mary’s Hospital Medical School in 1985, and after completing his GP training moved to Willowbrook Health Centre. At the age of 38 he was awarded a Fellowship from the Royal College of General Practitioners.

Colleagues - past and present - wish Dr Richard Baxter a happy retirement

At the party in his honour Dr Baxter thanked his colleagues, past and present, for their support and admitted he had lived his childhood dream by becoming a doctor.

He said: “I have lived the dream. My dream was always to be a doctor. It really has been a privilege to lock after so many interesting people and to be able to play a part in someone’s life.”

Wrapping up his speech he said prescribing two things were the most important for people – Vitamin ‘K’ for kindness and Vitamin ‘L’ for laughter.

He said: “The people of Corby have been absolutely amazing. It’s been a privilege to be part of the community.”

Dr Richard Baxter cutting the retirement cake

Paying her own personal tribute was Linsey Carson – a patient and colleague – who is very sorry to see Dr Baxter retire after he saved her son Lewis’ life.

She said: “My husband and I took our very poorly six-week old baby to see Dr Baxter in January 2002 and having taken time to listen to us he took our concerns seriously and after an examination he sent us straight to KGH.

"After more tests and observations our son was diagnosed with a rare hereditary condition (Pyloric Stenosis) and had life-saving surgery three days after we initially saw Dr Baxter.

"We are forever indebted to Dr Baxter for not only treating us with kindness and respect but for ensuring that Lewis got the treatment he needed.”