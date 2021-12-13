Corby GP practice's abusive patients impacting staff's mental health

The largest GP practice in Corby has pleaded with frustrated patients to stop abusing their hard-working staff who are 'doing their very best'.

Lakeside Healthcare owns the Lakeside super-practice in Cottingham Road as well as Forest Gate Surgery in Corby, Brigstock Surgery, Headlands Surgery in Kettering and Oundle Medical Practice.

In a bid to prevent impacting on the mental health of staff, callers to the practices have been urged to be kind with the practice saying 'it's not okay' to abuse the employees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lakeside Surgery Corby

A spokesman said: "In recent months staff have been on the receiving end of increasing frustration from patients as the coronavirus pandemic has continued.

"Small acts of kindness, such as a ‘thank you’, can make a positive impact on someone’s day, and help staff feel valued about the difference they are making to people’s lives. However, some of our staff have experienced abuse from people, which has impacted on their mental health. This is not okay.

"Staff are still here to help and to make sure you get the right treatment from the right person. They are working extremely hard and doing their very best, whilst keeping patients safe, at what is a very difficult time for everyone.

"Services are a bit different to what people may be used to, but we are open for business, even if it isn’t business as usual. Appointments are being done over the phone or virtually wherever possible but if your GP thinks you need to see somebody face-to-face, you will be offered an appointment."