Corby GP practice tells patients DO NOT attend surgery

A Corby GP surgery has asked patients to stay away from the practice unless told to come in by a member of staff.

Woodsend Medical Centre, in School Place, has advised its more than registered 9,000 patients in urgent need to attend the town's Urgent Care Centre or the emergency services.

Only patients with booked appointments will be seen face to face due to 'limited staff capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.'

Yesterday (Monday, August 9) the surgery was only running online appointments.

A message on the Woodsend Facebook site said: "We are now able to open again for face-to-face appointments at the surgery.

"However, we are still running with limited staff capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ask that you do not attend the surgery unless a member of staff has asked you to do so.

"Again, we would like to remind you that If you need to be reviewed by a clinician urgently or on a same-day basis and do not have a same-day or pre-bookable appointment booked with us, we kindly ask that you attend the Corby Urgent Care Centre on Cottingham Road or utilise the appropriate emergency services.

"We appreciate your patience with us during this time."

Graded 'Good' in its latest CQC report published in 2015, Dr Khalid and Partners, also known as Woodsend Medical Centre, is a community general practice which provides primary medical care for just over 9,000 patients.

Yesterday the practice was unable to offer face-to-face appointments.