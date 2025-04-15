Corby girls subjected to series of indecent exposures by man in black hoodie

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:40 BST
Witnesses have been asked to contact police after a man indecently exposed himself to girls on a Corby estate in a series of separate incidents.

The incidents took place between 11.45am and 12.30pm yesterday (April 14) near Jubilee Avenue and on the Beanfield estate.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about a series of indecent exposures in Corby to come forward.

“The incidents happened between 11.45am and 12.30pm yesterday (April 14) in the area of Jubilee Avenue and the Beanfield estate when a white man in a black hoodie has indecently exposed himself to girls.

Corby, Jubilee Avenue/ GoogleCorby, Jubilee Avenue/ Google
Corby, Jubilee Avenue/ Google

“Witnesses, anyone with information, or other victims of this type of offence who have not yet come forward, are asked to contact us.

“Please call 999 if the incident is happening at that moment or call 101 otherwise. You can also report online at www.northants.police.uk.”

Quote incident number 25000215675 when passing on information.

