Eight-year-old Órla from Corby has been raising money for the air ambulance service in memory of her eldest cousin.

Christian Severn was airlifted by the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Ambulance (WNAA) in 2005 when he was 15-years-old after being hit by a car.

His family have been forever grateful to the WNAA as without the medical care of the crew on board, and had he not been flown, he wouldn't have survived his injuries.

Orla, eight, from Corby has been fundraising for the air ambulance

Christian carried on living a life full of love and adventures for another 15 years.

But tragically, in March 2021, at the age of 30, Christian was involved in a car collision and died at the scene.

His family wanted something positive to come from the tragedy so they set up a fundraising page in his memory, receiving donations for the WNAA.

Earlier this year, Christian’s mother was invited to visit the WNAA airbase at Coventry Airport and decided to take along her niece Órla to meet the charity’s frontline crews.

Orla visiting the WNAA base with Christian's mum Collette

Órla found the whole experience inspiring and learnt all about the local service, and how they help to save lives and even saw the iconic yellow and grey helicopter up close.

While visiting the airbase Órla saw pictures of the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA) – part of The Air Ambulance Service - and was inspired to do more to help.

Órla signed up to become a member of #TheCrew, a children’s club linked to TCAA.

Members can learn about helicopters, saving lives, medicine, fundraising and how a charity works.

After her visit to the airbase, Órla was desperate to begin fundraising in memory of her much loved and missed cousin and set her sights on walking and climbing Dovedale in the Peak District.

She set off on a warm day in August walking eight miles and climbing 70 floors in Christian's name, which took her four-and-a-half hours.

Órla raised £210 and decided that she would like to split the money between WNAA and TCAA, donating to Christian's tribute page, and keeping his memory flying.

Legacies and in memory administrative executive for the charity, Irene Wayness, said: “It is wonderful to see how much Órla is inspired to not only support WNAA and TCAA, but to remember her cousin.

"The amount Órla has already raised is fantastic and I know she isn’t stopping yet.

“Christian was clearly a much loved person and to date, the family’s fundraising efforts have reached a fantastic £20,295.93.”

Last year the Northants Telegraph reported how seven life-saving air ambulance missions would be possible thanks to the thousands of pounds donated in memory of Christian.

Speaking at the time, his mum Collette said: “Christian would be so pleased about how much money has been raised for the local air ambulance.

"He was a very driven, ambitious and energetic young man who followed his dreams, and without the charity he would not have been able to do that from the age of 15.”