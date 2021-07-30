Corby girl donates her beautiful hair in memory of her grandad and raises £1,850
Felicity was raising money for Cancer Research UK
A kind-hearted little girl from Corby has had her hair chopped-off after receiving a huge amount of support from people across the town when she announced her plan last month.
Felicity Fitzjohn, nine, said she wanted to have her hair cut to donate to the Little Princess Trust, and asked people to sponsor her.
The charity provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their own hair after having chemotherapy. Felicity also aimed to raise £200 for Cancer Research UK in memory of her grandad Eddie Keith who died of bowel cancer seven years ago.
However, thanks to the generosity of Corby people she smashed her target many times and ended up raising a huge £1,850.
The Oakley Vale pupil had her 50cm of hair cut into a stylish bob on July 17.
Her mum Lauren Fitzjohn said: "We can't believe how generous everyone has been. It has been overwhelming how kind they have been and their messages of encouragement have been lovely to read."