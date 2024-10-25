Corby Geddington Road warehouse fire being treated as arson as police called in to investigate blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire that destroyed a Corby warehouse – and several businesses – is being treated as arson.

Fire crews had been called to the scene at about 12.30am on Friday, October 18.

At the height of the fire there were eight fire appliances from across the county – the blaze was well alight for at least four hours.

The fire destroyed a commercial building that housed several businesses including two garages, a workshop as well as vehicles in the surrounding yards.

Corby, Geddington Road warehouse fire/NFRS/National World

Following an investigation by experts from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, the case has been handed over to Northamptonshire Police.

A spokeswoman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Following an initial investigation, the fire is being treated as deliberate and the incident is now being dealt with by the police.”

Northants Police confirmed that the blaze was now the subject of an arson investigation.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We are treating it as an incident of arson and anyone with any information should contact us using reference number 24000621820.

Fire crews, who were called at about 12.30am, were concerned about the involvement of a number of canisters next to the fire, as well as the proximity of overhead power lines.