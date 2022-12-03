News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Corby gardens left in a muddy mess by Cadent gas workers

Heavy vehicles were driven across the front gardens of residents in Cam Close

By Kate Cronin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 10:12am

People living in a Corby street have been left facing a mud-filled winter after gas workers churned up their front gardens with heavy machinery.

Workers from Cadent arrived in Cam Close on the Shire Lodge estate on November 22 to start work replacing gas pipes under the front gardens of the properties.

Hide Ad

The wet conditions and soft ground meant that the grass soon became a quagmire and footpaths became clogged up with dirt. Residents had to navigate deep puddles and mud to to get out of their homes, leaving their clothes, cars and homes dirty.

Cam Close before the work, and after

Most Popular

But when workmen finished their job, locals were upset to learn that the churned-up grass would not be re-laid. Instead, topsoil and grass seed would be applied.

One resident said: “They asked our neighbour at the end if they could take their fence out to make it easier to do the job. We thought they were going to bring tools down but then they started driving up and down in diggers. They left digger tracks everywhere.

Hide Ad

"The path was also a real mess. It was basically just like a mud pit.

"We thought they would put it back to how it was but then they said they were just going to put grass seed down. It’s December. No grass will grow there.

Hide Ad
Some of the mess left by the workmen

"It’s not a job for grass seed. It’s a job for new turf.

Hide Ad

"I feel like we’re being fobbed off.”

Cadent did not respond to a request for comment.

Hide Ad
Paths and green areas were left full of mud
Cadent has said it will put down topsoil and grass seed to try to repair the damage
ResidentsCadentCorbyWorkers