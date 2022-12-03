People living in a Corby street have been left facing a mud-filled winter after gas workers churned up their front gardens with heavy machinery.

Workers from Cadent arrived in Cam Close on the Shire Lodge estate on November 22 to start work replacing gas pipes under the front gardens of the properties.

The wet conditions and soft ground meant that the grass soon became a quagmire and footpaths became clogged up with dirt. Residents had to navigate deep puddles and mud to to get out of their homes, leaving their clothes, cars and homes dirty.

Cam Close before the work, and after

But when workmen finished their job, locals were upset to learn that the churned-up grass would not be re-laid. Instead, topsoil and grass seed would be applied.

One resident said: “They asked our neighbour at the end if they could take their fence out to make it easier to do the job. We thought they were going to bring tools down but then they started driving up and down in diggers. They left digger tracks everywhere.

"The path was also a real mess. It was basically just like a mud pit.

"We thought they would put it back to how it was but then they said they were just going to put grass seed down. It’s December. No grass will grow there.

Some of the mess left by the workmen

"It’s not a job for grass seed. It’s a job for new turf.

"I feel like we’re being fobbed off.”

Cadent did not respond to a request for comment.

Paths and green areas were left full of mud