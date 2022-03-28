A Corby woman who was told she had less than a year to live – three years ago – has reached her fundraising target for mental health charity Mind.

Kate Howton was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in March 2019 after a routine screening test discovered a growth in her food pipe.

After undergoing a gruelling two-and-a-half hour operation to remove the tumour she was told by doctors that it was too aggressive and she had around a year to live – when she set herself a £5,000 target.

Nick Tite with Kate Howton at Corby Mind

But after seeing a different specialist her treatment – and her fundraising – carried on and she’s proud to say ‘I’m still here’.

Kate said: "I'm still here. I had been told there was nothing they could do but then I was referred to Northampton.

"She said ‘I’ll give you a 40 per cent chance to get rid of the cancer’. Well that was better than zero, so I took it.”

The 55-year-old started an intensive treatment regime including daily radiotherapy and chemotherapy every three weeks, travelling to Northampton General Hospital throughout lockdown.

During her treatment she carried on fundraising for Corby Mind, where she attends peer support groups.

Kate had been diagnosed with schizophrenia after a breakdown triggered by her brother’s sudden death.

With her complex medical history, including treatment for breast cancer ten years ago, the radio and chemotherapy has been difficult especially combined with her COPD.

She said: “At the moment there’s no sign of the cancer. I’m feeling not too bad. I felt sick. I lost over six stone but now I’ve got my appetite back.”

With collection boxes across Corby, sponsored events and donations she has handed over the latest bag of coins to bring her total raised to £5,100.

She said: "I’ve been told that if it does come back there’s no more treatment that they can give me. I’m going to make the most of life. Let’s get it to £6,000. I want the money to help Corby Mind with the groups and counselling for people who can’t afford it.

"Mind has helped me through. It’s been a godsend. When I was told I had a year, the staff and clients helped me.

“The fundraising has helped with my mental health. I’m a little bit proud of myself. It’s got other people interested in fundraising too.”

Kate’s next fundraiser will take her to Wales for a charity zip wire event that she is supporting. She wants to hold an annual sponsored challenge to support Corby Mind.

Fundraising and communications lead at Northamptonshire Mind, Nick Tite, said: “Kate is a real inspiration – her story touched so many hearts and we are truly honoured she has raised so much money for us over the months.

“This money is invaluable in allowing us to continue to support our communities.”