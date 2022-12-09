Corby footballer who died on the pitch to be given street name tribute in York

A Corby footballer who died on the pitch is to be remembered with a lasting tribute at a housing development in York.

One of three new streets in York will be named David Longhurst Way after the former player who tragically collapsed on the pitch at Bootham Crescent in 1990.

Following submissions put forward by fans of York City, housebuilder Persimmon has had the proposal formally approved by City of York Council and Royal Mail.

David Longhurst

David grew up in Corby as the youngest of four, with two sisters and a brother. He enjoyed school and excelled in all sports, particularly football and it became obvious even at a young age that ‘Longy’ was destined for the career he’d always dreamed about.

He began his career as an apprentice at Nottingham Forest under the great Brian Clough and had spells with Halifax Town, Northampton Town and Peterborough United. Longhurst started out as a winger, blessed with blistering pace, before converting to a striker ahead of signing for York.

Tragedy then struck on September 8, 1990, during that afternoon’s home game against Lincoln City. David collapsed on the pitch and attempts to resuscitate him were in vain as the match was abandoned.

He was taken to hospital after his collapse at Bootham Crescent but tragically died. He was just 25. His dad Vic heard the news as he was tuning in to hear the football results on his car radio.

David Longhurst

Apart from occasional tiredness after a hard training session, there had been no clues that he had been suffering from cardiomyopathy, a fatal, undiagnosed heart condition.

His tragic death led to the launching of a public appeal to build a covered stand at the Shipton Street End of the ground in his memory. With the support of his parents, Victor and Patricia, the David Longhurst Stand was erected the following summer and formally opened by them in October 1991.

The stadium has since begun the process of being demolished after York moved to a new ground.

Three street names and four three-storey apartment buildings there will honour former players and managers who once graced the Bootham Crescent pitch and dugouts. David Longhurst is the first to be announced.

David’s sister Ann Stapleton said: “Myself, my sister Jayne and brother Mark would like to thank Persimmon and the football club for keeping David’s memory alive.

“For us, David was the little brother who was football mad and every year on Christmas Day opened a new football kit which he would proudly wear all day. David was fun loving and played practical jokes, was very fashionable, loved music and completed a business course with the idea of opening a business when his footballing days were over.”

John Salisbury, a childhood friend of David’s, said: “David was a character, loved life to the full and was a very special friend to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He had a popularity that transcended easily to the fans of the clubs he played for and he is greatly missed by all.”

