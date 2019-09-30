Corby football team looking smart after sponsorship deal

A Corby youth football team has clinched a new sponsorship deal for both their matchday and training kits from a property consultancy business.

Corby Stewarts & Lloyds Youth FC Under 13s will be sporting both Harris Lamb’s logo, and that of its sister garden centre planning business, Malcolm Scott Consultants, during its 2019-20 season.

Andrew Lamb, director of Harris Lamb, said: “We’ve always taken our commitment to supporting the wider community very seriously, and we were contacted by S&L Under 13s after their former youth section split from the current section, leaving the team with just eight players.

“After a successful sponsorship and recruitment drive, the team now has 17 enthusiastic young players, and we’re proud to be involved with helping shape grass roots football in the East Midlands.

“We wish the boys every success, and we’ll be keeping an eye on their footwork in the coming months!”

Yvonne McLetchie, team administrator, said: “Corby Stewarts & Lloyds are one of the oldest football clubs in Corby and following the restructuring of the youth section, we needed to ensure these boys could continue to have a sporting focus and positive involvement with the local community at such a vulnerable age.

“Following a revamp of the S&L Junior section and restructure of the Under 13s team, I reached out to Harris Lamb due to the business’ reputation for being community-focused, and we are delighted that the company was happy to assist in providing funding for the team – it is this level of community support that has provided us with the foundation to build the team to what it is today.

“We’re delighted that we’ve been given this support.

“The boys love the new kits, which they’ve been wearing with pride throughout the summer tournaments as they looked to secure their place in the league.”

S&L Under 13s train at the Occupation Road Sports Grounds facility on Monday and Thursday evenings and play their home games on Sunday mornings.