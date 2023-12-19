Corby food delivery driver targeted by robbers on a motorbike and in a car
A Corby food delivery driver was helped by members of the public when he was attacked as he got out of his car in Surfleet Close.
The incident took place on Tuesday, November 28, between 6.30pm and 7pm, when the man parked up to get out of his car and another vehicle blocked him in.
He was then ordered to wait until another man on a motorbike arrived, attempting to pull the delivery driver from his car and demanding money they said he had stolen.
People in the area stepped in to help and they and other witnesses are being asked to come forward with any information to find the two men.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 6.30pm and 7pm, a man in his 30s was followed in his vehicle by the driver of a white car. The man stopped his vehicle in Surfleet Close and the other man pulled up in front of him and got out of his car.
“The offender told the man to wait while another man arrived on a motorbike, who attempted to pull the victim from his car demanding that he handed over his money, which he alleged he had stolen.
“When the victim attempted to call the police, the offender took his phone and smashed it on the ground. As he tried to retrieve it, he was pushed back in his car.”
The offender in the white car is described as a white man, aged 20 to 30, about 5ft 9in and of a slim build. He was wearing jeans and a black jacket.
The offender on the motorbike was about 5ft 5in and of slim build. He was wearing a black helmet with a mask underneath, black jacket, black trousers and black shoes.
In addition to the members of public who stepped in to help, officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured the robbery on CCTV or dash-cam footage.
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting 23000737162.