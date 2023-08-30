A competitive eater has smashed a record by demolishing a Corby cafe’s famous 7,500-calorie breakfast in just 10 minutes and 15 seconds.

Leah Shutkever, whose Youtube channel has more than 400,000 subscribers, beat the previous best when she took on ‘The Big One’ at the Hungry Hossee in Dale Street.

The previous record was set by Adam Moran, better known by his YouTube channel name BeardMeatsFood, in August last year.

Leah Shutkever with 'The Big One'

Shelaine Crabtree, who runs the cafe, said: “I said it would never be beaten, how wrong was I?

“She [Leah] was just fabulous, honestly, you had to see it to believe it.

“It was lovely to have the privilege to meet her. She heard about us, I think through Adam because they’re both competitive eaters. We’ll have to have Adam back to try and beat her.”

But Shelaine thinks Leah could even improve on her time.

Leah Shutkever with the staff at the Hungry Hossee

She said: “Well I always say, stick your tongue out when you’re ready and we’ll stop the clock. She didn’t, she finished all of her food and she didn’t stop the clock, she said ‘hold on a minute guys let me just finish my tea’ and she drinks all of her tea and then we hit the stop button.

“She did it absolutely in her stride.”

Leah is a popular professional competitive speed eater and YouTuber. She holds multiple Guinness World Records relating to fast eating and is Europe’s number one female competitive eater.

‘The Big One’ at the Hungry Hossee is one of many challenges she has completed as a competitive eater.

The huge breakfast plate consists of three bacon rashers, three sausages, three eggs, three square sausage slices, three potato scones, three pieces of fried bread, three portions of mushrooms, three hash browns, three potato waffles, three black pudding slices, three portions of beans, three portions of tomatoes, three 4oz beef patties, three pieces of bread and butter and three pieces of buttered toast.

It costs £30 to attempt. If you manage to complete the challenge in under an hour you receive your money back and your picture is placed on the wall next to other winners, instead as with those who failed.

During the challenge's 18-year history seven people have managed to clean the plate of ‘The Big One’, the first of which was Corby man Steven Magee who finished the challenge in one hour and 20 minutes.

Steven’s record was beaten by fellow Corby resident Paul Dobie, who managed it in 52 minutes. Paul was then beaten by Robert Pinto.

Adam Moran became the record holder in June last year, knocking Robert Pinto off the top of the leaderboard after 11 years.

Before Leah, another person took on the challenge with success. This time Corby resident Tamás Gyönyör completed the challenge in 38 minutes and 50 seconds to put him in third (now fourth) place overall.

Leah is the latest to successfully complete the challenge and has rocketed to the top of the leaderboard.