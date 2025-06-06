Corby flour mill fined £300,000 after machinery severs worker's finger

A Corby-based flour company has been fined £300,000 after a maintenance worker severed one of his fingers in machinery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at ADM Milling Limited at its site in Brunel Road on Earlstrees Industrial Estate, Corby on June 28, 2023.

David Wood, who was 59 at the time, had been carrying out maintenance work on a packer closing station when the 800-kilogram machine became unbalanced and tipped backwards, trapped his left hand. This resulted in the little finger on the hand being severed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) which found the company had failed to safely manage the risks of people performing maintenance at its factory.

ADM Milling Limited Corby/Google

HSE inspector Abbey Hodson said: “This incident was wholly avoidable.

“The case should highlight to industry that all maintenance tasks, whether they are planned or unplanned, should be carefully assessed and reviewed to ensure that anyone under their control is protected from harm.

“Had this task been competently risk assessed, other control measures that prevented this incident would have been identified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADM Milling Limited pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

ADM Milling Limited, Corby . A yellow brace was installed on the machine following the incident/HSE

The company was fined £300,000 and ordered to pay £7,517 in costs at Northampton Magistrates Court on June 4, 2025.

HSE guidance states that maintenance work needs to be correctly planned and carried out.

ADM Milling Limited was required to fully assess the task that the injured person was assigned, to ensure that his health and safety was not put at risk.