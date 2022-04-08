Corby flasher's sentencing delayed after he caught Covid

The Eyebrook reservoir, where McElhinney twice flashed at women, is a popular spot with dogwalkers

A man who had due to be sentenced for two indecent exposures at the Eyebrook Reservoir has had his sentencing delayed.

Andrew Ross – formerly known as Andrew McElhinney – was found guilty of public masturbation at the popular beauty spot at a hearing before Leicester Magistrates’ Court in March.

The court heard how he had deliberately engaged in a sex act in front of a dog walker on March 11, 2020. He had then again committed the same crime in front of an off-duty police officer on May 30.

One of his victims was present in court this afternoon (Friday, April 8) where he had due to be sentenced for his crimes.

But Ross, 53, of Browning Walk, Corby, did not appear after he told the court he was suffering from Covid-19.