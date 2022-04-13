Corby firm's staff give Teamwork Trust's Kettering base a makeover

The 14 members of staff from RS Components who helped transform the garden

A group of colleagues from a Corby company have swapped their desk-bound day jobs and volunteered for two days, helping to spruce up a Kettering wellbeing hub.

Fourteen RS Components workers took on painting, planting, pruning and renovating the gardens and outdoor area at Teamwork Trust’s Kettering site.

The Northamptonshire charity and social enterprise, which also has sites in Corby and Wellingborough, supports autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs.

Teamwork Trust member with volunteers from RS Components

Cheryl Whyte, RS Components pricing analyst, said: “Staff have two volunteer days each year to support a local community project and we enjoy being good neighbours. This is the first time we as a whole team have all socialised outside work together informally – and what an amazing way to do it.

"Everyone has made us so welcome and our connection with Teamwork’s service users has changed us. We have softened and we have taken this time away from the office to chat and get to know each other. This feels like the start of a very special relationship with the Teamwork organisation.”

The RS Components staff painted Teamwork’s wellbeing hub, cut hedges, chopped down shrubbery, created new flower beds and tidied up a previously unused patio area.

With generous support from DIY specialist Wickes, a donation of more than 30 litres of paint, brushes, dust sheets, sandpaper and other DIY essentials were used for the project.

Helen Burdett-Wright, chief executive at Teamwork Trust, said: “A huge thank you to this hard working and committed team from RS Components. Our Kettering site has been given a much-needed makeover and our service users are excited about planning and planting in the new flower boxes. We are proud to be both working with and supporting our local communities and would welcome even more support from Northamptonshire organisations and businesses.”

If you would like to volunteer at Teamwork or find out more about how your organisation can support them, contact Heather Payne by emailing [email protected].co.uk.