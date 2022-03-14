Corby firm's Selfridges games playhouse wins top display award

Staff at a Corby luxury retail display designer and manufacturer are celebrating winning a major award.

Emerald House Associates (EHA), who create bespoke airport activations for all the UK’s major airports, were winners at the Visual Merchandising and Display Awards 2022.

The prestigious VM & Display Awards, which attracts thousands of nominations every year, reward excellence and innovation in the retail visual merchandising and display sector.

The Emerald House Associates team with their award

EHA were delighted to scoop the top award in the Best Use of POP/POS category at the VM & Display Awards annual ceremony, held in London.

Emerald McNamara, Emerald House Associates business development manager, said: “We are thrilled and very proud to be announced as award winners and receive this prestigious accolade.

“It is an amazing achievement for the entire EHA team and reflects our collective extensive expertise and experience. It was fantastic to have our outstanding work recognised for this bespoke collaborative project, which was created and installed during what has been a challenging time for the industry.”

The Emerald House Associates (EHA) triumphant team took to the stage to receive their accolade awarded in recognition for their work with the Smartech Playhouse pioneering project at Selfridges.

Based in Godwin Road, Corby, Emerald House Associates, whose specialist services include 3D design, large format printing, acrylic fabrication, 360 production and installation, worked with global technology client Smartech to install its Playhouse project.