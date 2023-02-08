Corby firm secures future in town with £500k refurbishment project for HQ

A Corby company that employs more than 50 people has secured the firm’s future in the town with a £500k refurbishment project.

7formation Ltd, currently based in Mitchell Road, will create more than 2,300 sqm in office and warehouse space in nearby Princewood Road.

The company is investing Corby to create their head office after starting out 15 years ago.

7formation has been based in Corby since 2008

Jak Garner, 7formation managing director, said: ‘’We at 7formation are pleased to secure our future here in Corby for the long term with a substantial investment at Princewood Road.

"Corby has been our home since the inception in 2008 and we are delighted to maintain our head office facility here for our nationwide operation.

"The fantastic transport links and proximity to several big local towns for employment have proved vital for our growth to date and we continue to tighten our links with local schools and colleges to further strengthen our workforce.”

The £500k refurbishment project is due to complete in early April and will create a ‘modern, spacious, and sustainable work environment’ for the current 51-strong workforce.

MP for Corby Tom Pursglove is shown around the site

7formation Ltd work across the UK as a fit-out principal contractor specialising in both internal and external builds, offering a ‘one-stop’ tailored service to clients.

MP for Corby Tom Pursglove was recently welcomed to the site by Mr Garner to see the progress.

During the tour Mr Pursglove met project managers Marc Richardson and Ben Gooch.

Mr Garner added: “I was delighted to show Tom Pursglove our plans for the new premises after he has followed us and supported us since our early days in other parts of the town.

"We look forward to working with Tom and the rest of the local Corby community and businesses as we continue on our journey rooted firmly in Northamptonshire.’’

A spokesman for 7formation Ltd said: “We look forward to welcoming Tom back in April when this exciting project is completed.”