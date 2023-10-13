News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Corby firm introduces its first ‘Sustainability and Social Value Charter’

The charter is a testament to their dedication to fostering positive impacts for employees, customers, suppliers, contractors, communities and the environment
By Callum Faulds
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Launching in the run-up to Recycling Week, Corby-based waste management firm Axil Integrated Services has introduced its first Sustainability and Social Value Charter.

Since its foundation in 2018, Axil has prioritised investments in people and innovation, evolving into a business at the forefront of re-engineering waste.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charter is a testament to Axil’s dedication to fostering positive impacts for employees, customers, suppliers, contractors, communities and the environment.

Google Maps view of Axil Integrated Services in CorbyGoogle Maps view of Axil Integrated Services in Corby
Google Maps view of Axil Integrated Services in Corby
Most Popular

From cultivating safer workplaces to engaging with communities around increased reuse, repair, remanufacture and redistribution, this charter encapsulates their commitment to sustainability and social value.

They are driven by responsible decision making that considers their impact, contributing towards a more efficient, circular economy, while supporting change within the waste industry.

Gina Rudkin, the firm’s head of sustainability and zero waste, said: “Setting out our desired key sustainability outcomes, the stakeholders they affect and how we will transparently measure our performance against those outcomes is fundamental to ensuring that all functions of our business are working towards a common goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re not just talking commitments; we’re delivering measurable outcomes and communicating our success, setting a benchmark for a sustainable future.”

Edward Pigg, managing director at Axil Integrated Services, said: ‘We believe in securing a sustainable future through responsible resource management, technological deployment, education, and innovation. We want to do more, with less. With each intervention, we aim to drive towards a more efficient, circular economy.”

Related topics:SustainabilityCorby