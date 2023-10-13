Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Launching in the run-up to Recycling Week, Corby-based waste management firm Axil Integrated Services has introduced its first Sustainability and Social Value Charter.

Since its foundation in 2018, Axil has prioritised investments in people and innovation, evolving into a business at the forefront of re-engineering waste.

The charter is a testament to Axil’s dedication to fostering positive impacts for employees, customers, suppliers, contractors, communities and the environment.

Google Maps view of Axil Integrated Services in Corby

From cultivating safer workplaces to engaging with communities around increased reuse, repair, remanufacture and redistribution, this charter encapsulates their commitment to sustainability and social value.

They are driven by responsible decision making that considers their impact, contributing towards a more efficient, circular economy, while supporting change within the waste industry.

Gina Rudkin, the firm’s head of sustainability and zero waste, said: “Setting out our desired key sustainability outcomes, the stakeholders they affect and how we will transparently measure our performance against those outcomes is fundamental to ensuring that all functions of our business are working towards a common goal.

“We’re not just talking commitments; we’re delivering measurable outcomes and communicating our success, setting a benchmark for a sustainable future.”