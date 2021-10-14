Corby firm flying high with Premier League and Cadbury airport installation

A Corby firm that specialises in the design and manufacture of luxury promotion installations has unveiled its new premier project at Birmingham Airport - mixing football with chocolate.

Air passengers will be able to enjoy a taste of VIP treatment with their football sporting heroes in the football-themed attraction from Emerald House Associates (EHA).

The Corby-based family firm creatively collaborated with Ratcliffe Fowler on the project for Cadbury, that will be in situ at the airport for the rest of the year.

The installation by Emerald House Associates

Emerald McNamara, business development manager at EHA, said: “This was a fantastic project for us to be involved in and allowed us to utilise the cutting-edge 3D printing equipment we have heavily invested in recently, which helps bring to life bespoke projects for our clients.

“We have worked with Ratcliffe Fowler on previous projects and were thrilled we could collaborate on this promotion for their client Cadbury, which allows football fans to be photographed with Premier League stars. It is a winning concept, especially as a host of famous faces feature on the interactive installation. It was an exciting challenge.”

Proving they are ahead of the game, EHA worked with agency Ratcliffe Fowler who designed the concept for the airport promotion for Cadbury’s football themed interactive installation at their Corby HQ on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

The airport activation allows thousands of daily air travellers the opportunity to be snapped shoulder to shoulder with their favourite football sports stars as part of the confectionary company’s Cadbury F.C. campaign project, which was built and installed by Emerald House Associates.

Passengers will be able to 'meet' their heroes

As a key player in the project, EHA’s experts built and installed the promotion ensuring the bespoke construction was airport compliant. They created the 3D life size football, which forms the centrepiece of the podium unit design, housing a camera and ring light.

The innovative technology allows fans to be photographed alongside their favourite superstars from some of the UK’s top teams including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The installation, that will remain in situ until December, was another unique airport activation EHA has worked on and is the latest in the company’s growing portfolio of successful projects covering confectionary, liquor and beauty promotions for premium global brands including Coty, Chanel, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jack Daniels, Jameson, and Tiffany & Co.

Mick McNamara and Emerald McNamara with staff of Emerald House Associates outside their Corby HQ on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate