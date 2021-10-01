Corby firm celebrates long-serving employees at company ball
The company began manufacturing chicken satay in 1998
A Corby company that produces meat snacks for the UK market has thanked its workers for their dedication at a celebratory ball.
Taste Original, based on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate, held their summer ball at The Best Western Hotel where they celebrated and staff were presented awards in the company of Corby’s deputy mayor, Cllr Tafadzwa Chikoto.
Jonathan Ashmore, chief executive of the firm, said: “The whole team at Taste Original has worked tirelessly over a challenging 18-month period and it is fantastic to see colleagues come together to celebrate.
"We very much appreciate Cllr Chikoto taking time out to come along and recognise the achievements of local people.”
During the evening long service awards were presented by Cllr Chikoto to several members of the Taste Original team.
John Fullicks recently completed 30 years’ service and awards were presented for 20 years’ service to Susan Mundie and James McLean, and ten years to Guntis Gudermanis, Jelena Dinaburska and Ursula Kitching.
Taste Original thanked their staff for their dedication and hard work.