A waste management firm based in Corby has been named by The Sunday Times on its annual list of great employers.

The paper’s ‘Best Place to Work’ list featured Axil as one of its 2024 success stories after 94 per cent of its employees reported feeling happy and safe at work.

The results also showed 95 per cent have a good relationship with their manager and 93 per cent are proud to work for the firm, which is based at Earlstrees Court off Earlstrees Road.

Managing director Edward Pigg said: “We’re thrilled to be honoured as one of the UK’s Best Places to Work.

Axil are on the prestigious Sunday Times best employers list. Image: Axil

"It’s fantastic to see that 94 per cent of our team believes Axil prioritises environmental sustainability and backs this with action.

"Our workplace isn’t just about tasks—it’s a space for people to have fun, explore, innovate, and grow. We’re all about pursuing excellence while enjoying every moment.

"This recognition mirrors our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels appreciated and motivated.”

Despite rapid growth, with revenue reaching £34 million since its inception in 2018, Axil says it remains committed to preserving its defining family culture, emphasising equality and camaraderie.

Axil says alongside competitive salaries, the company offers packages designed to attract and retain top talent embracing a ‘fun-loving, performance focused culture’.

Employees at Axil benefit from company-funded social events, a generous bonus scheme, access to local hubs for remote workers and wellbeing programmes. The firm collaborates with more than 200 major customers such as BMW Group, Beko, Lush, Birds Eye, and others across a diverse range of sectors including critical UK industries like aerospace, automotive, food, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

Ed added: “This prestigious list recognises not only the efforts we put into ensuring a brilliant colleague experience but also the culture, teamwork, and common vision we share – building better businesses to create a better world. This award is a testament not only to the culture we’ve built but to every member of our team, who should all be hugely proud of this achievement.”

