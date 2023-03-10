Corby firm Nursery Connections has been sold in a pre-pack administration deal

A company that once secured a huge Dragon’s Den investment have bought an ailing Corby firm.

Duvalay, which was handed £80,000 on BBC Show Dragon’s Den 12 years ago, has stepped in to buy respected brand Nursey Connections, which is based in Cronin Road, Corby.

The 20-year-old company, which employs 35 people, was sold in a pre-pack administration deal to Yorkshire bed-makers Duvalay.

Nursery Connections makes around 50,000 big-brand and own-brand baby mattresses every year and was formerly owned by the Lennard family.

Duvalay will retain the name Nursery Connections and has bought the brand rights, physical assets such as machinery and stock, as well as securing the jobs of the firm’s 35 Corby workers.

Duvalay will now employ a total of 120 people and is set to become one the largest manufacturers in the sector.

The firm’s managing director Alan Collera said: “As a company in a strong financial position, we’re able to support Nursery Connections in its turnaround around period, as well bringing in individuals experienced in several business disciplines to help with the restructure.