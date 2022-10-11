Corby fireworks display back with a bang with torchlight parade and bonfire

Corby’s annual bonfire and fireworks spectacular will return to the town as the free community festival comes back with a bang.

The skies above the Boating Lake will be lit up with fireworks once again as the annual bonfire and fireworks display returns on Friday, November 4.

Organised by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), the event will see the bonfire being lit at 7pm, followed by an impressive firework display from 7.30pm.

This year's event will see the return of food stalls on site, alongside the popular torchlight procession which will leave from outside Corby International Pool at 6.45pm.

This year’s event will see the return of food stalls on site, alongside the popular torchlight procession which will leave from outside Corby International Pool at 6.45pm.

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism and NNC deputy leader, said: “This event is one of the highlights of the year in North Northants and previous years have seen thousands of people turning up to enjoy the festivities. Personally, I am so looking forward to joining with residents on Friday, November 4 for what will be an excellent evening, perfect for the whole family.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us make this free event happen this year.”

As in pre-pandemic events, Westcott Way will be closed to through traffic to allow pedestrians to watch the procession, the bonfire and firework display.

Road closures will be in place from 6pm on November 4, with no access from the BP Fourways Garage, Cottingham Road along Westcott Way.