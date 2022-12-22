Corby firework funds donation given to Northants 4x4 Response Team volunteers after event security success

Volunteers from Northants 4x4 Response Team have been gifted a collection from Corby’s annual bonfire night celebration.

The team helped at the popular event with security and access at the firework display.

Northants 4x4 Response Team is a group of volunteers that use its skills and vehicles to support the community.

Cllr Helen Howell presents £680 to Wayne Fisher from Northants 4x4

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, presented a cheque for £680 to team leader Wayne Fisher.

Northants 4x4 Response is part of a network of 30 voluntary teams that cover most parts of the UK, supporting the emergency and essential services in times of need, day or night, every day of the year.

