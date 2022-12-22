Corby firework funds donation given to Northants 4x4 Response Team volunteers after event security success
They helped with security at the annual event
Volunteers from Northants 4x4 Response Team have been gifted a collection from Corby’s annual bonfire night celebration.
The team helped at the popular event with security and access at the firework display.
Northants 4x4 Response Team is a group of volunteers that use its skills and vehicles to support the community.
Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, presented a cheque for £680 to team leader Wayne Fisher.
Northants 4x4 Response is part of a network of 30 voluntary teams that cover most parts of the UK, supporting the emergency and essential services in times of need, day or night, every day of the year.
The team was formed in December 2008 going into action for the first time in February 2009. Northants 4x4 Response Team has become one of the most active groups in the UK with more than 70 members.