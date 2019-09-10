Corby firefighters welcome public for open day

Corby Fire Station will be opening its gates to the public this weekend when it hosts a fun day event for the community the first time in a decade.

The open day will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 11am to 4pm when there will be an array of entertainments for visitors to enjoy.

Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at Corby Fire Station

The fire station, in Lloyds Road, Corby, will become the setting for demonstrations of firefighting skills by firefighters.

There will also be plenty of family fun activities including a barbecue, face painting, a firefighter ‘in the stocks’, music, and special appearances by Blaze Bear and his best friend Welephant.

A raffle will also be run on the day, with the opportunity to win a mini iPad.

There will also be the opportunity to pick up some fire safety information and road safety advice as well as meet and chat to Corby’s firefighting crews.

Meet firefighting mascot Welephant

Watch commander Craig Douglas, event organiser, said: “We are delighted to be opening up Corby Fire Station to host this day for the community – the first in 10 years.

“It is a great opportunity for us to meet the people we serve in the surrounding areas, provide some fun activities for them to get involved with and really showcase what we do through a series of displays and demonstrations.”

Entry is £1 for over 16s and this includes a free strip of raffle tickets.

Organisers have advised that there will no parking on or around the station and that dogs, other than assistance dogs, will not be allowed on the station site.

All proceeds from the event will go to The Fire Fighters Charity.