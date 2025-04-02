Corby firefighters raise £2,700 for pair of ‘wonderful’ charities at annual car wash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fire stations around the UK, including Wellingborough and Rushden, have been raising funds for The Firefighters Charity.
However Corby also took the opportunity to drum up support for Sarcoma UK, chosen in memory of former Corby firefighter Hilmi Say, who died aged 40 in 2023 after he was diagnosed with cancer.
In a post on X, a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Thanks to everyone who supported our carwash at Corby Fire Station last weekend.
"Your donations raised over £2,700 to be split equally between two wonderful charities, The Firefighters Charity and Sarcoma UK.
“Thanks also to those who volunteered to help on the day.”
The National Car Wash is an annual initiative by The Firefighters Charity, giving firefighers the opportunity to use what they have to raise funds for the charity that supports those in the fire service community, be it through physical and mental health support, social well-being or support after retirement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.